Kelly Clarkson kicked off her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino's Bakkt Theater over the weekend with a message to her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, and a warning to her fans.

After first covering Gayle's "ABCDEFU" in March on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 41-year-old singer performed the cover again with her telling lyric change.

In a clip captured on TikTok, the musician and talk show host sang, "F**k you and your dad and the fact that you got half, and my broken heart, turn that s**t into art. F**k you, and your view from the valley I bought you, everybody but your dogs, you can all f**k off!"

The lyrics earned Clarkson loud cheers from the crowd as she ended the song with a smile.

Clarkson is seemingly referencing her contentious divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock. The former couple finalized their divorce in March 2022 after a two-year custody and property battle. Blackstock's dad is Narvel Blackstock, who was married to Reba McEntire from 1989 to 2015.

Addressing the crowd, Clarkson also declared, "Whatever you do, don't throw it at me, people. If you're gonna throw s**t, throw diamonds."

Clarkson is seemingly referencing the recent slew of audience member attacks on performers during their concerts. Bebe Rexha suffered a black eye after a fan chucked a cell phone at her face. Pink was shocked when one concertgoer threw a bag of their mother's ashes at her. And Cardi B angrily threw her microphone at a fan who threw a massive cup of water in her face.

Unwanted on-stage gifts aside, Clarkson had fun with the crowd, performing songs off her new breakup album, Chemistry, as well as some noteworthy covers.

