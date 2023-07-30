"Be Careful" when it comes to throwing things onstage at Cardi B.

On Saturday, the rapper was captured on video throwing her microphone in the crowd, after a concertgoer splashed her in the face with water while she was performing at Drais in Las Vegas. In the video, the 30-year-old is in good spirits while she wears a chic sheer orange set, and raps "Bodak Yellow."

As she walks to the front of the stage, water is splashed on her face. Cardi quickly reacts by throwing the microphone into the crowd and then yelling in the direction of the person who threw the water. Security intervenes and removes the person from the audience before the show continues to go on.

An eyewitness told ET that the "Money" rapper asked for the crowd to help cool her off with water, but to only throw it on her legs and butt.

"Cardi B was performing at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas on Saturday. She was telling the crowd that she was hot and wanted them to throw water on her body and legs while she twerked due to the heat," the eyewitness says. "Then suddenly the girl in the video threw a drink in Cardi’s face. After the woman was escorted out, Cardi B continued the performance and told the crowd to throw the water on her a** not on her face."

Cardi took to social media Twitter to hint at the incident.

WATER AND GAS INCLUDED …Literally #Jealousy — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 30, 2023

"WATER AND GAS INCLUDED …Literally #Jealousy," she wrote using the hashtag to promote her latest single with husband, Offset.

Cardi also retweeted the video that was shared by her Cardi B Updates fan account.

The incident in Las Vegas with Cardi comes after celebrities have been dealing with fans throwing things on the stage while they are performing. In June, Bebe Rexha was taken to the hospital, after she was hit in the face with a cellphone when a concertgoer threw it onstage. Earlier this month, Harry Styles was hit in the eye with an object, while onstage during his Love on Tour show.

