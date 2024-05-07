Tom Holland had some favorite looks from the 2024 Met Gala -- and they were worn by his girlfriend, Zendaya!

On Tuesday, the Spider-Man star took to Instagram to gush over the actress -- who clearly left him speechless.

"😍😍😍," Holland captioned close-up shots of Zendaya in her first and second looks from the carpet.

It was a big night for Zendaya, who served as a co-chair for the event alongside Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Anna Wintour. After a five-year absence, the Challengers star returned to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a dark garden-themed gown credited to Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano.

The blue and green design featured a trumpet skirt and lifelike fruit embellishments. Completing her look, Zendaya wore a feathered, lace fascinator that featured a hummingbird.

In a surprise turn of events, Zendaya reappeared on the carpet at the end of the night in another bold look. The Euphoria star turned heads in a corseted top with an exaggerated skirt from John Galliano’s Givenchy collection. Completing the look, Zendaya wore a jumbo-sized floral hat designed by Philip Treacy for Alexander McQueen.

Zendaya was one of the co-chairs of the 2024 Met Gala. - Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Inside the event, the Emmy-winning actress donned one final glamourous look: a custom Celia Kritharioti gown with a plunging neckline and intricate beadwork.

Missing from the evening was Holland, who took to Instagram the day of the event to share an injury he suffered during golf.

Zendaya makes a bold fashion statement at the 2024 Met Gala with a standout floral hat by Philip Treacy for Alexander McQueen. - Getty Images

"Whoever said golf isn't a contact sport is full of s**t," he wrote over a photo of a red mark on his forehead. "You can almost see the dimples."

Zendaya and Holland, both 27, have been linked since 2017 and have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, though they have been a bit more public about their love in recent years.

Tom Holland dedicated an Instagram post to girlfriend Zendaya's Met Gala looks. - Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Last month, Holland was in London to support Zendaya at the premiere of Challengers. While he avoided walking the carpet, the duo was spotted kissing and showing PDA inside of the event.

While speaking to ET at the Los Angeles premiere, Zendaya gushed about support from her loved ones.

"It's great. I mean, I feel so lucky. I have so much beautiful support around me," Zendaya told ET. "Even tonight, I have so many family -- they're over there -- family and friends here."

RELATED CONTENT: