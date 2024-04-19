Tom Holland managed to swing away from a speeding ticket thanks to his role as superhero Spider-Man. His longtime love, Zendaya, shared the story during Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"Tom and I were rushing to a spin class with my mother," the Dune 2 star said with a grin. "I was not going to the spin class, he was going to the spin class because I don't do that. But we were going a little fast."

Zendaya shared that they were pulled over by the police for speeding, however, Holland's resumé helped them get out of it.

"We were running late, and they recognized that he was Spider-Man and, ahh, we were fine," she noted, smiling. "We got a warning. And everything was OK."

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend Spider-Man: No Way Home Los Angeles Premiere held at The Regency Village Theatre on Dec. 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. - Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Holland first appeared as Peter Parker in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. He went on to play the web slinger in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming where he met Zendaya, who plays his love interest, Michelle "MJ." The duo also appeared in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, 2019's Avengers: Endgame, 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, and finally in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It is currently unknown whether Holland will return to play Peter Parker. In a 2023 interview with Collider, the British actor opened up about the future of Spidey.

"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character," Holland said. "Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing."

"I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy," he added. "So, I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."

Meanwhile, Holland has been all about supporting Zendaya amidst the press tour for her new tennis drama, Challengers.

ET recently caught up with the Euphoria star about what it means to have Holland's support throughout a busy press season.

"It's great. I mean, I feel so lucky. I have so much beautiful support around me," Zendaya told ET earlier this month. "Even tonight, I have so many family -- they're over there -- family and friends here."

