Zendaya is feeling the love from her fans, including her No. 1 supporter, boyfriend Tom Holland.

Talking with ET's Denny Directo from the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Challengers, on Tuesday, the 27-year-old Emmy winner said she has been astounded by the sheer amount of love from not only her on and off-screen love interest, 27, but her family and friends as well.

"It's great. I mean, I feel so lucky. I have so much beautiful support around me," Zendaya told ET. "Even tonight, I have so many family -- they're over there -- family and friends here."

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the Los Angeles 'Challengers' premiere on April 16. - Getty Images

While Holland was nowhere to be seen on the black carpet, it is possible that the Uncharted star was giving his longtime love her moment to shine before greeting her inside. At the London premiere last week, Holland skipped the carpet but was caught kissing and embracing his girlfriend inside the venue in photos and videos posted online. Could he have done the same in sunny L.A.?

In early March, near the beginning of Zendaya's Challengers press tour, Holland joined her for an appearance alongside her stylist and close friend, Law Roach, at the BNP Paribas Open. During the match, the Euphoria star and her British beau were seen goofing around during the game and jamming out to "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" by Whitney Houston. One adorable pic posted online also showed Holland snapping photos of Zendaya as she spoke with the event's winner, Iga Swiatek.

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Law Roach at the BNP Paribas in March. - Getty Images

While Holland has been sneakily showing up to support Zendaya as she promotes her new film, it's evident that the Cherry actor has had nothing to worry about all along as the only thing capable of stealing the show has been Zendaya's style.

During stops in Australia, London, Paris and Rome, the actress has given a new definition to "tennis chic" with dresses and looks inspired by the film and the sport at the center of the Luca Guadagnino flick.

"I've really enjoyed this press tour. I think just the idea of tennis whites in general and kind of playing with that in each of my looks," she told ET. "It's just been fun, you know, just experimenting and building this other red carpet character."

For her looks over the last month, she and Roach have dabbled in everything from bedazzled tennis dresses to tennis-ball green get-ups and one gown with a person playing tennis on the front. For the Los Angeles premiere, however, the pair decided to keep it simple with a lacy black and pink gown designed by Vera Wang, which she said relates to the film in a way fans will understand after watching.

"It's interesting 'cause we've had this dress for a while and it just felt like the right time to bring her out," Zendaya said, hinting that the look mirrors a potentially scandalous scene in a nightgown.

'Challengers' stars Josh O'Connor, Zendaya and Mike Faist at the Los Angeles premiere. - Getty Images

Before heading in and celebrating the hard work of the film's cast and crew, Zendaya also commented on one big-name guest in attendance and one who may have an expert opinion on the more technical side of the film's sport. Tennis great Venus Williams showed up and showed out to support the movie on Tuesday, which Zendaya said made her a little nervous.

"I heard that she came and I was like, 'No way, this is the coolest thing!' So I'm very nervous 'cause I know Serena [Williams] has seen the movie but I'm very nervous about her seeing my tennis," she shared.

Venus Williams at the 'Challengers' premiere in LA - Getty Images

Should Venus, 43, find faults in Zendaya's skill with a tennis ball and a racket, Zendaya added, "I apologize in advance."

Challengers is in theaters April 26.

