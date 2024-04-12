While Zendaya was busy serving epic tennis greatness at the Challengers premiere in London this week, her proud boyfriend, Tom Holland, couldn't contain his excitement.

In new fan footage from inside the Odeon Luxe in London's Leicester Square, Holland is seen hugging and kissing Zendaya and later whistling and snapping photos on his phone as she takes the stage.

The A-list couple did not walk the red carpet together, but that doesn't mean they weren't on each other's minds.

As Zendaya stunned in a custom white Thom Browne halter dress with a sequin drop waist and athletic mesh inserts, and tennis racket icon embroidery, Holland was spotted watching her through the windows from inside the theater.

Zendaya attends the UK premiere of "Challengers" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 10, 2024 in London, England. - Neil Mockford/Filmmagic

Zendaya also spoke with InStyle about her longtime love's upcoming role as Romeo in the West End Production of Romeo & Juliet, revealing that she has run lines with him for the classic love story.

"Extremely excited, I can't wait to watch what they come up with," she shared. "I did [run lines with him], I did!"

The couple first met on the set of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. And though they denied romance rumors for years, have been more public with their relationship in recent years.

Earlier this month, Zendaya opened up in Vogue about Holland's quick rise to fame, sharing, "I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully."

In January, Holland told ET, "I feel very secure and happy and I'm enjoying life."

Challengers, which co-stars Mike Fast and Josh O'Connor, hits theaters Friday, April 26.

