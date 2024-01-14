Tom Holland is looking forward to the future -- whatever that future may hold.

The Crowded Room star walked the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about his next steps in Hollywood.

"It's definitely the next chapter, [and] I think the beginning of my career is sort of coming to a close with sort of getting to that next step," Holland shared. "I'm very excited."

The 27-year-old star said he feels "very creatively driven to sort of do some new things and push myself in ways I didn't think I could."

Holland says there are "a few things under the radar" that he's got lined up, but he isn't quite ready to share what those projects are.

However, the actor stressed that, as he enters this next stage, "I feel very secure and happy and I'm enjoying life."

The appearance comes just a few days after Holland shot down rumors that he and long-term girlfriend Zendaya had called it quits. He recently told a TMZ reporter that the speculation was "absolutely not" true.

On Sunday, Holland hit up the star-studded ceremony with his brother, and walked the carpet solo. However, he seemed particularly excited to be at the show -- where he was nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for his role in The Crowded Room.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"I've got to be perfectly honest, it feels amazing," Holland said of being nominated. "You know, we always strive to get recognition from the industry's professionals and it feels like a huge weight off of my shoulders to be here tonight."

"I love that I get to represent our show, not just for me, but for everyone involved," he added. "It's been over a decade since I've been to this show, so I'm really excited to be back and delighted to represent The Crowded Room."

The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards aired Sunday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on The CW.

