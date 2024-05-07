The Voice's live shows are narrowing things down to the Top 9 ahead of next week's season 25 semifinals!

On Monday, each of the Top 12 singers took the stage for their first live performances in the hopes of winning America's vote and moving on to next week's lives. Coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final competitors are determined by viewers' votes.

Tuesday's results show saw host Carson Daly bringing the Top 12 singers back on stage to announce the top eight singers who received the most votes -- regardless of their team affiliation. The remaining singers performed one last song in an effort to win America's Instant Save vote to keep them in the competition.

See who made the Top 9 below, as they are announced throughout the night!

Asher HaVon (Team Reba)

Maddie Jane (Team Chance)

Nathan Chester (Team Legend)

Madison Curbelo (Team Dan + Shay)

Josh Sanders (Team Reba)

Bryan Olesen (Team Legend)

Serenity Arce (Team Chance)

Karen Waldrup (Team Dan + Shay)

Tae Lewis (Team Dan + Shay) *Instant Save

With Tae Lewis earning the Instant Save on Tuesday, fans had to bid farewell to L. Rodgers, Zoe Levert and Nadège as the season continues to heat up and the field of hopefuls gets increasingly narrow.

ET spoke with the season 25 coaches ahead of the first live show of the season, who admitted that they're a bit relieved not to have to keep making the "stressful" decision to send team members home.

"We feel really, really strong about our team, but seeing people go home is heartbreaking, honestly, that is something that we weren't prepared for when we signed up for this show," Dan admitted. "At least we don't have to make the decisions anymore -- we don't have to be the bad guy."

As first-time coaches -- and the show's first-ever coaching duo -- Dan admits he feels like "the stakes are higher -- not just for our team, but for us."

However, he added, "I feel like that's cool. It makes you live in the moment a little bit more."

Despite being the only season 25 coach who's previously won The Voice, John said he's feeling "no pressure, just excitement" for the lives.

"Excitement for my artists, because I really believe all of them has something special to offer this show and to offer our audience and I can't wait for our audience to vote!" he shared. "Hopefully they'll make some good decisions and hopefully we give them performances deserving of their votes."

Chance agreed, saying, "I love the lives... It's bittersweet, it's towards the end, but it's also when you get the realest performances and you really see how the artists have grown through the whole season."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

