The Voice's season 25 live shows are here -- which means the coaches are off the hook! Well, sort of.

After shaping their teams through the Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts and Playoffs, the coaches turn the tough calls over to the fans on Monday, as the live shows kick off. The Top 12 singers will perform on Monday, and Tuesday's results show will announce viewers' top-voted performers, narrowing the field down to the Top 9.

ET's Ash Crossan spoke with the season 25 coaches -- Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay -- ahead of the first live show of the season, who admitted that they're a bit relieved not to have to keep making the "stressful" decision to send team members home.

"We feel really, really strong about our team, but seeing people go home is heartbreaking, honestly, that is something that we weren't prepared for when we signed up for this show," Dan admitted. "At least we don't have to make the decisions anymore -- we don't have to be the bad guy."

As first-time coaches -- and the show's first-ever coaching duo -- Dan admits he feels like "the stakes are higher -- not just for our team, but for us."

However, he added, "I feel like that's cool. It makes you live in the moment a little bit more."

Despite being the only season 25 coach who's previously won The Voice, John said he's feeling "no pressure, just excitement" for the lives.

"Excitement for my artists, because I really believe all of them has something special to offer this show and to offer our audience and I can't wait for our audience to vote!" he shared. "Hopefully they'll make some good decisions and hopefully we give them performances deserving of their votes."

Chance agreed, saying, "I love the lives... It's bittersweet, it's towards the end, but it's also when you get the realest performances and you really see how the artists have grown through the whole season."

As for how his coaching strategy changes in the live shows, Chance said it's all about keeping his team positive. "I want them to make sure that they have the confidence of the people that rightfully so made it through the competition... I think them just giving soulful, intentional performances, what they do every time, is gonna get them the votes they need."

As for Reba, she joked that her strategy for the Top 12 is simply "trash talk."

"I've got three wonderful artists," she shared more truthfully. "They're prepared, they picked great songs... They've picked emotional songs, because when I'm in the audience I want that song to touch my heart."

John Legend, Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay are the coaches for 'The Voice' season 25. - Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)

So, who does each coach see as their biggest rival this season?

"My biggest rival tonight, my biggest rival is always John," Chance said, but it seems the conflict may be one-sided.

"Reba's always, you know, she's the queen," John told ET. "She's very beloved by everyone so she's always gonna be the biggest threat."

Magnanimous as always, Reba just said of her fellow coaches, "They're good, bless their hearts."

However, the country icon said she's also "very confident that we're gonna win."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

