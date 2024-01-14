Tom Holland saw his old friend Mr. Stark at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

The Spider-Man star was spotting sharing a friendly hug with his former Marvel co-star, Robert Downey Jr., during the awards ceremony on Sunday night.

While it's unclear if the pair embraced before or after Downey's win for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, it's clear that the pair couldn't have been happier to see each other.

And Downey wasn't the only A-lister Holland shared a smile with at the awards show. He also posed for pics with another fellow Marvel star, Tom Hiddleston, as well as Pedro Pascal and Billie Eilish!

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

John Shearer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

ET's Deidre Behar caught up with Holland on the Critics Choice carpet, where the actor explained that -- following the completion of his Spider-Man trilogy with 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home -- he feels that he's "definitely" entering the "next chapter" of his acting career.

"I think the beginning of my career is sort of coming to a close with sort of getting to that next step," he shared. "I'm very excited. I feel very creatively driven to do some new things and push myself in ways I didn't think I could. There's a few things under the radar, but I'll have to keep those things to myself for now."

The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards aired Sunday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on The CW. Check out ETonline.com for all the coverage, as well as a full list of the night's big winners!

RELATED CONTENT: