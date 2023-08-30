Love is still in the air for Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey! On Sunday, the Iron Man star took to Instagram to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

"18 years , love still in bloom!!," the 58-year-old actor wrote.

The first photo is a picture from Robert and Susan's wedding ceremony, where he sweetly rests his face on his bride's as she holds a bouquet of flowers. In the next photo, the happy couple recreate the moment, this time Susan holding sunflowers.

Robert's romantic posts were met with support from his fans, famous friends, and family.

"These are the best photos Robert! Love you both !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️, " fellow Marvel star Jeremy Renner commented.

Robert and Susan met in 2003 while he was starring in Gothika, which she was producing. Two months later, the pair announced their engagement and they tied the knot in a Jewish wedding ceremony two years later.

Together, the pair are parents of Exton, 11, and Avri, 8. The Oppenheimer star is also dad to son Indio, 29, with ex-wife Deborah Falconer.

In February, Robert shared a series of fun shots featuring him and Susan -- who is also his partner for the Team Downey production company.

"To she who lovingly tolerates my many shenanigans," he captioned the photos, "I pledge my undying love..."

