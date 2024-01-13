Tom Holland Breaks His Silence on Zendaya Breakup Rumors

Everyone can breathe a sigh of relief. Tom Holland and Zendaya are "absolutely not" broken up.

TMZ obtained video of the Spider-Man star out on a walk with a friend on Friday in West Hollywood, California (across the street from Lisa Vanderpump's SUR Restaurant) and the 27-year-old is straight-up asked what everyone in Hollywood's been wondering about him and Zendaya for some time now.

In the video, the pap asks Holland if it's true that he and Zendaya are broken up. To Holland's credit, he emphatically quickly shut down the rumors.

"No, no, no," he said. "Absolutely not."

It's clear Holland and his pal are in a rush, because they quickly get inside his parked Audi and take off. Speculation about a possible breakup stems from Zendaya hitting the reset button in 2024 -- on Instagram, anyway. The 27-year-old Emmy winner unfollowed everyone on the social media platform, including Holland.

The social media cleanse -- which could potentially be connected to her upcoming starring roles in Dune: Part 2 and Challengers -- has yet to be explained by the Euphoria actress. The mass unfollowing came just days after Zendaya posted about the latter film, sharing a new poster for the tennis-centric movie.

Besides promoting her projects, Zendaya's kept a low-pro on social media the last few months, possibly spending some downtime with her family and her beau.

In October, before the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the Spider-Man stars were photographed together on an outing in West London, wrapping their arms around each other during the walk.

Zendaya and Holland sparked dating rumors for years before they confirmed the relationship in November 2021.

