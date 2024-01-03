Zendaya Unfollows Everyone on Instagram -- Including Tom Holland

Zendaya is hitting the reset button on her Instagram page for the new year.

On Wednesday, the Emmy winner, 27, cleaned house on the social media app, unfollowing everyone she had followed including friends, associates, and even her boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland.

The social media cleanse -- which could potentially be connected to her upcoming starring roles in Dune: Part 2 and Challengers -- has yet to be explained by the Euphoria actress. It does come just days after Zendaya posted about the latter film, sharing a new poster for the tennis-centric movie.

"Challengers April 26th," the actress shared with her 194 million followers. "Wishing you all the most beautiful new year✨"

The artsy poster features Zendaya's character at the forefront with reflective sunglasses showing the film's other stars, The Crown's Josh O'Connor and West Side Story alum Mike Faist, battling it out on a tennis court. The movie, directed by Luca Guadagnino, was originally slated to premiere in September but was pushed due to the SAG-AFTRA actor's strike.

Zendaya's other 2024 release, Dune: Part 2, was also supposed to be released in the fall but was delayed by Warner Bros. Discovery amid the strike. That film, which also stars Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and more A-listers, comes out in March.

Aside from promoting her upcoming movies, Zendaya has been relatively quiet on social media in the past few months, possibly spending some downtime with her family and her beau.

In October, before the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the Spider-Man stars were photographed together on an outing in West London, wrapping their arms around each other during the walk.

Just a week prior, the actress took to her Instagram Story to address engagement rumors that ignited after she posted a photo showcasing a sizable ring on her finger.

"I can't post anything, you guys," Zendaya laughed in the video, her eyes rolling playfully. "I posted it for my hat… Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that's how I would drop the deuce? Like, what?!"

In the picture, Zendaya sported a Golden State Warriors hat and a huge ring, which inadvertently fueled speculation that her boyfriend, Tom Holland, had popped the question. However, upon closer inspection, it became evident that the ring in question was a pearl ring and likely not an engagement ring.

It's unclear exactly when the couple got together but romance rumors began swirling as early as 2016 while they were filming Spider-Man: Homecoming. Aside from public appearances and interviews for the two Spider-Man sequels in 2019 and 2021, the couple has remained incredibly private when it comes to their love life, only rarely showing PDA and sending love to each other on social media.

