Zendaya's longtime friend and stylist Law Roach is setting the record straight on his "retirement" and his continued role with the Hollywood starlet in a new interview with ET on the red carpet of the CFDA Fashion Awards.

Roach, 45, talked with ET's Rachel Smith from Monday night and said that despite leaving the fashion industry in March, he could never fully quit working with the Euphoria star, 27, who he referred to as his "sister."

"I'm working with Zendaya, yeah, but that's my sister," the fashion designer said. "And it's more of a creative director position than a stylist. I'm still there, we're still together."

He added that aside from the Malcolm & Marie actress, he does not have "any clients" at this time.

In terms of what fans of their collaborative work can expect next, Roach was not ready to give any details up but said anyone who is interested will have to stick around until after the Screen Actors Guild strike ends.

"I think you'll just have to wait and see," he said. "Hopefully, you know, the [SAG] strike comes to an end and the powers that be do something that is really fair and generous to these hardworking actors."

"And then. you know, she has two really big movies to promote and then when it's time to do that, then you'll see things," Roach said.

Both of Zendaya's two major films that were slated to premiere in 2023, Challengers and Dune Part Two, were pushed back amid the ongoing actors' strike.

He also said that they haven't been holding onto designs or outfits for her to wear in the future but they will get right back into action "when the actors get what they deserve to get."

The stylist, who has also worked with big names like Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, and many others, took to Instagram in March to announce his retirement, writing, "My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years."

"Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all," he shared. "If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out."

After making that announcement, he clarified that his retirement did not apply to all of his clientele and that he would still be working with the Emmy winner "forever."

“So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever!," he wrote on Instagram in March. “She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love.”

As for his own style, the designer -- who wore a floor-length beige Luar blazer with fishnet stockings to the event -- said he is trying new things in his retirement.

"I'm just out here living my best life, I'm walking in my truth -- I'm experimenting and figuring it out," he said.

