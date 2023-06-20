Love is a particularly wicked game in Luca Guadagnino's latest feature.

The director's highly anticipated new film, Challengers, debuted its first trailer on Tuesday, giving fans their first look at the sports drama starring Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and West Side Story star Mike Faist.

The Spider-Man actress stars as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Tashi meets Art (Faist) and Patrick (O'Connor) as teenagers, and the trio spend a tantalizing time together before a crushing injury on the court cuts Tashi's rising career short.

Now, as Tashi strategizes her husband's redemption after a losing streak, her plan takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick -- his former best friend -- in the Grand Slam. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win?

Guadagnino previously told Variety that the cast trained with pro tennis coach and former player Brad Gilbert -- who also served as a consultant on the film -- for three months. The filmmaker revealed that none of Zendaya's body double was used in the final cut of the tennis scenes.

The Bones and All director was joined by screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes and his previous collaborators, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who composed Challengers score. Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Amy Pascal serves as a producer on the film alongside Guadagnino and executive producer Bernard Bellew.

Meanwhile, Zendaya's romance with Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland has been making headlines recently as the actor opens up about their relationship.

Holland and Zendaya met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming after landing the roles in March 2016. Years later, in July 2021, they were spotted by paparazzi kissing at a red light while in his Audi sports car during a sunset drive in Los Angeles. They confirmed their relationship in November 2021 and posed on the red carpet a month later for the first time as a couple.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Holland explained why he's so private when it comes to his relationship with the Euphoria star.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," he said. "We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

That being said, Holland gushed over Zendaya while talking about her limitless talent and how she blew everyone away when she auditioned for her role as MJ.

"Zendaya, she’s wonderful to work with. She’s arguably the most talented person I’ve ever met," he told THR. "She’s amazing. My first impression when I first met Zendaya -- she was the only person auditioning for MJ and it was such a home run. I was so blown away by how unique her performance was. And also just so interested in the fact that as soon as she left the room there was a unanimous decision that she was our MJ. And, obviously, I’m very happy that she came in and tested that day. I’m sure you can guess why. But no, she’s fantastic."

After working on several Spider-Man films with Zendaya, Holland added that he looks "forward to finding something where we can work together again."

They've recently been packing on some PDA in Italy, taking in an NBA playoff game in her hometown and even jamming out to Usher at his concert in Las Vegas. Point being, they love being together, and it shows. Holland, an avid golfer, has even taken to teaching Zendaya the sport, telling The Hollywood Reporter that she's a fast learner.

"I've given her a few lessons," he said. "She's very naturally talented, a real athlete, so she picked it up really quickly."

Obviously, Zendaya is putting that natural athleticism to work!

Challengers is scheduled to premiere in theaters on Sept. 15.

