Zendaya and Tom Holland have taken their romantic travels back to the Bay Area for some date night fun in San Francisco. On Thursday, the couple checked out Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals, watching the Golden State Warriors defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 127-100.

The Spider-Man stars kept it casual for their date night, with the Oakland native sporting a white shirt, black cap and gold-rimmed glasses. Holland kept it low-key in a light gray sweatshirt and black sunnies that kept his locks pushed back from his face.

The game night date is the latest in Zendaya and Holland's jet-setting jaunt -- last week the couple attended Usher's Las Vegas residency show, jamming out to the 44-year-old performer's hits in the audience at The Colosseum.

Zendaya documented part of the fun on her Instagram Stories, singing along to "Confessions Part II," as she panned the camera over to Holland and then to some other friends.

"When I tell you we barely had a voice by the end of this," she captioned the video, which is no longer viewable. "Childhood dreams come true, going to an Usher concert."

The pair have been traveling all over the world together, spending time in London, England, Mumbai, India, New York City and Paris in recent months. While Zendaya and Holland keep their relationship private save for a red carpet here and there, they have been spotted together on numerous occasions and are seemingly more open about sharing their relationship with fans every now and then.

Back in March, fans speculated that the 26-year-old Euphoria actress was sharing a subtle nod to Holland by wearing a simple gold signet ring with the initials "TH" engraved on it in an ornate script.

Zendaya's callout to her boyfriend followed his own tribute to her. When the notoriously private pair was seen walking around London together, fans noticed that the 26-year-old actor had a "Z" stitched into his back pants pocket.

