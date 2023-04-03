Zendaya and Tom Holland had a low-key date night during a special event. Over the weekend, the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars attended the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, India.

Zendaya and Holland did not walk the carpet together, but used the evening to show off their impressive style. The Euphoria actress honored Indian fashion in a custom look by designer Rahul Mishra, adorned with Bulgari jewels. Zendaya completed her look with subtle glam, and her newly cut tresses pinned back and off her shoulders.

On Monday, the actress took to Instagram to reflect on the evening.

"I had the most extraordinary night celebrating @nmacc.india Thank you Mumbai for the warmest and kindest welcome. And to @rahulmishra_7 for your beautiful creations, it was an honor for @luxurylaw and I to wear your work yet again♥️," she wrote.

Although she did not walk the carpet with Holland, Zendaya was joined by her friend, and former stylist, Law Roach.

"It was such an honor to be invited by the Ambani Family to celebrate the opening of @nmacc.india I took my main girl to Mumbai! Both wearing @rahulmishra_7 and @bulgari styled by his team. What an incredible experience. @germanlarkin 📸," Roach captioned the photo.

Holland for his part looked dapper in a sleek black tuxedo. The pair's outing comes after they were spotted arriving in India for the event, which was also attended by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

On Friday, the pair dressed down for their day of travel as they arrived in Mumbai together. Zendaya kept it casual in a sweatshirt, leggings and her glasses, and her beau opted for a jacket, T-shirt, jeans and baseball hat. Zendaya and Holland were each carrying bags as they made their way inside the same vehicle.

Zendaya and Holland, both 26, have kept their relationship low-key. Last month, it was revealed that the actress has a ring with his initials on it.

The pair was also recently spotted getting cozy during a trip to the supermarket in Holland's hometown of London.

