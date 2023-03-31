Zendaya and Tom Holland Spotted in Mumbai Together: Pics

Zendaya and Tom Holland are traveling together! The couple was spotted arriving in Mumbai, India, on Friday.

The pair dressed down for their day of travel, with Zendaya in a sweatshirt, leggings and her glasses, and her beau opting for a jacket, T-shirt, jeans and baseball hat.

Zendaya and Holland were each carrying bags as they made their way from the airport to their car.

The latest sighting of the couple came the same month that Zendaya, 26, offered up a subtle nod to Holland by wearing a simple gold signet ring with the initials "TH" engraved on it in an ornate script.

Zendaya's callout to her boyfriend followed his own tribute to her. When the notoriously private pair was seen walking around London together, fans noticed that the 26-year-old actor had a "Z" stitched into his back pants pocket.

