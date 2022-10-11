Zendaya and Tom Holland Hold Hands at the Louvre in Paris

Zendaya and Tom Holland are picture-perfect in Paris! TheSpider-Man: No Way Home couple was spotted holding hands while visiting the Louvre Museum in France on Friday.

Zendaya and Holland were photographed admiring a statue at the famed museum while someone who appears to be a Louvre employee details the history behind the piece.

Splash

The pair looked dashing. Zendaya wore a light blue button-down shirt dress with a watch and wire-framed glasses. Holland opted for a diagonally striped sweater and black dress pants.

While Zendaya and Holland keep their relationship relatively off social media, they have been spotted together on numerous occasions. Last month, the couple was joined by Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, and her Euphoria co-star, Hunter Schafer, in NYC. The group was seen heading into the ritzy MAMO Italian Restaurant in SoHo.

In August, Holland revealed that he was taking a break from being active on social media platforms for his mental health. The actor shared that he finds Instagram and Twitter to be "overstimulating and overwhelming."

“I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state so I decided to take a step back and delete the app,” Holland said at the time.

For her part, Zendaya recently became a two-time Emmy-winning actress after landing the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role on HBO's Euphoria. ET spoke with the 26-year-old star after the show and asked if there was a hidden shout-out to Holland in her acceptance speech.

Zendaya responded, smiling, "He's part of my loved ones!"

