Zendaya may have just turned 26 but she looked like a million bucks. The Euphoria star hit up New York City on Thursday and was surrounded by possibly her biggest fan, boyfriend Tom Holland.

The couple was spotted heading into the ritzy MAMO Italian Restaurant in SoHo, where they were also met by Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, and her Euphoria co-star, Hunter Schafer. Zendaya looked abs-olutely stunning in a long-sleeve crop top that also put her toned abs on full display.

The actress donned boyfriend jeans and black heels to complete the knockout look. Holland kept things a bit more casual, with an untucked plaid button-down dress shirt, blue-ish corduroy pants and a pair of Adidas' classic Superstar shoes.

Zendaya's castmate donned a black-and-yellow dress as well as a face mask as she was seen entering the Italian joint. The next day, the lovely couple hit the streets of NYC while holding hands following a coffee run. Holland opted for a hot cup of joe while Zendaya went with an iced coffee.

The actress donned a colorful scarf around her neck while wearing a gray T-shirt, face mask and jeans.

Also on the day after her birthday, Zendaya took to Instagram and posted an adorable throwback photo of her as a child giving the camera the cutest scariest face. In the photo, Zendaya is in the pool letting out a huge scream with what appears to be fake blood running down the side of her head.

She captioned the photo, "I get to spend the day responding to the most beautiful messages (sorry I’m a little late) thank ya’ll for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn’t be more grateful 💕 Here’s to 26!"

Victoria Beckham, Kerry Washington and even MTV's verified account ("thank you for being born") wished the Emmy winner a happy birthday.

While Holland paid tribute to Zendaya on her 25th birthday last year, it seems unlikely he'll post about her 26th birthday given he announced earlier this month he's taking a break from social media.

All good though. It seems the couple still can't get enough of each other, especially on her birthday!

