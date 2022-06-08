Andrew Garfield is gushing over Zendaya! ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Garfield at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City Wednesday night, about being honored and his new interview with Zendaya that has everybody talking.

"It's just funny," Garfield said of receiving the honor. "For me, personally, I had to kind of laugh at it, and also Time Magazine suddenly went majorly down in my estimation, because who would want to be part of a club that would have me as a member."

He continued, "I don't think you would find one person here who didn't have those kinds of thoughts."

While Garfield was grateful to accept the honor, he couldn't help but feel that tinge of self-doubt that he's sure everyone in attendance Wednesday night was also feeling as they made this year's list of most influential people.

"I think that's what's kind of beautiful about this, is I imagine everyone here is riddled with self-doubt, just s much as I am."

Garfield's mission for the night? To ask his fellow honorees where their self-doubt lives.

"I intend to speak to as many people as I find inspirational and impressive tonight as possible and ask them where their own self-doubt lives," the Under the Banner of Heaven actor said.

Garfield's entry in the mag was penned by the legendary Martin Scorsese. The moment in combination with being honored by TIME is something the 38-year-old actor called "insane."

"That combined with even being invited here, is a kind of insane honor that if I think too much about it, it will evaporate my head," Garfield gushed. "For one of the titans of cinema, who is such an empathic artist himself, who is such a heart-filled genius of the craft of cinema, to know who I am...again, I have to dodge it because otherwise I'll lose all touch with reality."

Garfield recently spent some time with one of the night's honorees, Zendaya, for Variety's Actors on Actors discussion, and he had nothing but good things to say about his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star.

"I haven't seen it, but I loved doing it with her. She's a formidable human being," Garfield shared. "Just incredibly powerful and incredibly humble and deeply talented, and emotionally intelligent and caring."

He continued, "I'm like, 'Where are you burying the bodies, Zendaya?' Because like, what's going on? Who have you murdered? And when is that gonna come out?"

Jokes aside, Garfield said he admires her so much as an actress and artist.

"She's a remarkable person and fun. She's all that and incredibly fun to talk to and deep. I admire her so much as an actress and an artist," he added.

See Garfield, Zendaya and more stars who made TIME's list of the 100 most influential people of 2022, below.

