Zendaya Visits Tom Holland on 'The Crowded Room' Set in New York City

Zendaya is paying her beau a visit at work! On Thursday, the 25-year-old actress was spotted arriving on the New York City set of Tom Holland's upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room.

The Euphoria star smiled as she was photographed walking onto the set, wearing a black crop top and matching pants for the outing. She and Holland confirmed their romance last year after years of dating speculation.

Amid Zendaya's visit, Tom was hard at work, as he's starring in the upcoming series as Danny Sullivan, who was the first person to be acquitted of a crime on the basis of multiple-personality disorder -- now known as dissociative identity disorder. The show is based on writer Akiva Goldsman‘s own life and Daniel Keyes' biography The Minds of Billy Milligan.

Zendaya isn't the only friendly face on the set for the 26-year-old actor. Earlier this week, Tom was spotted with his brother, Harry Holland, while filming outside Radio City Music Hall.

While Harry, 23, is not listed as part of the cast of the series, it appears that he's working on set in some capacity, as he was photographed wearing an ear piece and sound pack.

In addition to Tom, the cast of The Crowded Room includes Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Christopher Abbott, and Emma Laird.

