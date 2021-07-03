Tom Holland and Zendaya Take a PDA-Filled Drive: See the Pics
Tom Holland and Zendaya are getting cozy. The Spider-Man co-stars were snapped kissing while hanging out together in Los Angeles this week.
In the PDA-filled photos, Zendaya, 24, sits in the passenger seat of Holland's Audi sports car during a drive. The snap shows the 25-year-old actor leaning in and touching Zendaya's chin as he leans in for a kiss.
Additional photos show the two acting silly and making faces at one another, per Page Six. There's also photos of the co-stars exiting a house in the L.A. neighborhood of Silver Lake together. Zendaya is seen wearing loose, hip-hugger green pants, a white tank-top and black sneakers, while Holland wore drawstring shorts, a white T-shirt with a flannel over it and white sneakers and socks.
Holland and Zendaya have yet to confirm any relationship status. But this isn't the first time they have been linked. Romance rumors first began in July 2017, with fans speculating that they were dating during their Spider-Man press tour. Both actors, however, shut down rumors of a romance, with the former Disney Channel star calling Holland her "best friend."
"He’s a great dude,” she told Variety at the time. "He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old."
Zendaya also told ET that she "expected" romance rumors between the two after so many years in the entertainment industry.
“It happens all the time, and of course we expected it,” she said. “I mean, it comes with the territory. It comes with the job, so it's all good.”
Expect to see more of Zendaya and Holland later this year during their press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, hitting theaters Dec. 17.
