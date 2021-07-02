Tom Holland and Zendaya Spotted Kissing in Los Angeles

Peter Parker and MJ appear to be an item in real life! On Thursday, Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya were photographed kissing at a red light while in the actor's $125,000 Audi sports car during a sunset drive in Los Angeles.

In addition to Holland going in for a kiss from Zendaya, the two were also seen making faces at one another and acting silly while inside the vehicle.

Rumors that the two are an item have been circulating for years. They were first reported to be dating back in July 2017 during their Spider-Man press tour. However, both actors have continuously shut down rumors of romance, with Zendaya telling Variety in August of that year that Holland was one of her “best friends.”

“He’s a great dude,” she told the trade publication at the time. “He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old."

Zendaya later told ET that being the subject of stories linking her with Holland didn’t faze her after so many years in the entertainment industry.

“It happens all the time, and of course we expected it,” she said. “I mean, it comes with the territory. It comes with the job, so it's all good.”