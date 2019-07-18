Tom Holland Packs on PDA With Mystery Woman in London: Pics

It appears Tom Holland's love life is heating up.

The 23-year-old Spider-Man: Far From Home star attended the British Summer Time Hyde Park festival on Monday with a mystery blonde, and the two weren't shy about showing PDA. The pair was spotted cuddling and holding hands, and at one point, the woman was snapped putting a hand on Holland's backside.

According to an eyewitness, ever the gentleman, Holland later carried her handbag for her when they left the park.

But not everyone is happy about Holland's apparent new love interest. Holland and his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star, 22-year-old Zendaya, have faced dating rumors since starring together in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, and some fans made it clear on social media that they weren't here for Holland dating someone else.

tom holland has a gf but its not zendaya pic.twitter.com/gweGTHsA7x — nati saw st3 + ffh (@dimplydjh) July 17, 2019

tom holland has a girlfriend and it’s not zendayapic.twitter.com/w7AhTDqQp1 — tricia saw ffh (@ultonystark) July 17, 2019

People salty that Tom Holland has a gf that isn’t Zendaya. pic.twitter.com/QFKhIcOqe3 — Film School Clowns (@CBMCringe) July 18, 2019

so tom holland is dating someone and its NOT zendaya.. pic.twitter.com/qVjXQUFVob — lynn ⎊ (@mxsslynn) July 17, 2019

zendaya coleman was not dating tom holland and i’ve been stanning for two years pic.twitter.com/Okyk4NYNNt — soph ANG’s DAY (@chambiecycle) July 17, 2019

Some insist that Tomdaya is still a thing.

i refuse to believe tom holland is dating someone other than zendaya — bailey 4 (@bsisomphane) July 17, 2019

tom holland and zendaya after using the blonde girl as a coverup for their relationship pic.twitter.com/4lTCAmXu8I — ً (@DARKWID0W) July 17, 2019

In August 2017, Zendaya denied all of the dating rumors.

"We are friends. He's a great dude," she told Variety. "He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There's very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old."

She later spoke with ET at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event, where she said she wasn't bothered by the rumors.

"It happens all the time, and of course we expected it," she shared. "I mean, it comes with the territory. It comes with the job, so it's all good."

In the latest installment of the Spider-Man franchise, Zendaya plays MJ, a friend to Holland's Peter Parker throughout his trials as the world-saving web-slinger. ET spoke with the Euphoria star at the Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere in Los Angeles last month, where she said she's hoping to get a chance to continue playing the character.

"I think, right now, it's the beginning of this really adorable romance we're watching kind of bloom on camera," Zendaya said of her and Holland's characters.

Watch the video below for more:

