When Tom Holland swings back into theaters in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, it'll be his fifth time portraying the friendly neighborhood web-slinger, and he's been a part of some great on-screen team-ups.

The 23-year-old star walked the red carpet at the world premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, and he opened up to ET's Keltie Knight about his favorite bromances from his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Holland's first thought went to his on-screen relationship with Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, but realized it didn't quite fit the prompt.

"Well, me and Downey aren't a bromance, were like a father-son-mance, which is a little creepy," Holland joked. "[So] it would have to be Jake."

Holland is of course referring to his Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays the aptly named Mysterio. Gyllenhaal walked the carpet alongside Holland, and the young star joked about their similar stylish looks.

"You know Jake and I are wearing the same shoes tonight?" Holland teased. "[But] I'm wearing them way better than him. Don't tell him that!"

For his part, Gyllenhaal has nothing but praise for the Spider-Man star and his unparalleled dedication to the athleticism and physicality of his character.

The 38-year-old star recently opened up to ET at a junket promoting the new film, and he marveled at getting the chance to work with the surprising actor.

"I mean, one of the first scenes I did in the movie, I'm laying on the ground at the end of this battle, and he's supposed to enter," Gyllenhaal recalled. "That's how it was written, but instead when I got to set, there's a trampoline on set and the dude jumps on the trampoline, does two backflips and lands on his hands and feet like Spider-Man, and then starts the scene."

"I was like, what's going on? I couldn't conceive of that kind of physicality in an actor," Gyllenhall added. "He's incredible, like, the physical stuff he does is incredible."

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2.

