As if blessing us with out-of-this-world footage from Captain Marvel and our first look at Avengers: Endgame weren't enough, Marvel Studios has gifted fans another tease at what's to come in 2019 with the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer.

This one is certainly interesting, because last we saw, there was no friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, just ashes blowing in the wind where Tom Holland's Peter Parker was standing before the Snappening. Obviously, we knew that Spidey would come back from the dust somehow -- presumably, we'll learn that when Endgame arrives in April -- but for now, we have our first look at the sequel:

And here's the official poster:

Noted spoiler afficionado Holland, with the studio's blessing, unveiled the trailer on Tuesday via Instagram Live. Jake Gyllenhaal previously teased the trailer's debut on his own IG, writing, "Get ready...Something’s comin...🕷"

The footage was first screened at the Comic-Con Experience in São Paulo, Brazil, which is apt, considering Far From Home will see Peter doing a bit of globetrotting himself. (The movie filmed in London, Prague and Venice, as well as NYC, naturally.) The sequel sees Peter and his classmates on a trip to Europe, where he is recruited by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to take on the villainous Elementals alongside his new partner: Classic comic book foe, Mysterio, played by Gyllenhaal.

M.J. (Zendaya), Ned (Jacob Batalon) and Flash (Tony Revolori) are all back, as is Marisa Tomei's Aunt May, Jon Favreau's Happy and a couple of familiar faces new to this franchise: Cobie Smulders' Agent Maria Hill and Sam Jackson's Nick Fury, the latter of whom is having quite the busy year following his co-starring role in the '90s-set Captain Marvel.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5, 2019.

