The dazzling second trailer for Captain Marvel is finally here!



The new clip was released Monday night, giving fans even more to marvel at the upcoming comic book epic, starring Brie Larson as the titular fighter pilot turned superhero.

This second glimpse at the upcoming tentpole expands upon some of the more wonderfully mysterious imagery from the first trailer, which showcased that Larson’s character’s origin is twofold. Yes, she’s from Earth but she doesn’t remember her life as U.S. Air Force fighter pilot Carol Danvers beyond mere flashes. After an accident, she was found by the Kree, an alien race, who fused her DNA with their own, making her the powerful titular superhero.

"So, Skrulls are the bad guys?" a young Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson, with the help of some impressive CGI) asks Danvers in the clip. "And you're a Kree -- a race of noble warriors?"

"Heroes." she corrects. "Noble warrior heroes."

The trailer also gives a closer look at some of the film's new characters, including Annette Bening as a Kree leader and Jude Law as Danvers' Starforce mentor, Mar-Vell.



Beyond her origin story, the film will Larson’s character as she finds herself at the center of an intergalactic war raging between the two alien races, promising plenty of explosive action on Earth and well beyond.

"I'm not going to fight your war," she declares. "I'm going to end it."



The new trailer also showcases more of Larson in her stunning blue, red and gold super suit. The Oscar-winning actress previously revealed to ET that first putting on the heroic ensemble was a uniquely emotional experience.



"I was trying different pieces on," Larson told ET in September. "Then when I finally put it all on together, I was just staring at myself in the mirror and I did get emotional...The first time I put it on I was like, 'I'm like a Disneyland character! This is crazy!'"



The second poster for the film has also been released, featuring the actress looking epic in her aforementioned suit. On one side, spaceships travel across the stars. On the other, fighter jets cruise through the sky. At the center is her character, driving home that she is caught between two worlds.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

The film also stars Lee Pace, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lashana Lynch.

Captain Marvel soars into theaters on March 8, 2019.

