Stan Lee's Best Marvel Movie Cameos

Stan Lee will forever be remembered for creating some of the most beloved and iconic superheroes in American history. However, the titan of comic book publishing made one of his most indelible marks on pop culture through his many tongue-in-cheek cameos in a slew of Marvel movies and TV shows over the last 30 years.

From his first major appearance as a hot dog vendor in the first film in the X-Men franchise, through his multiple, splashy cameos across the many, many films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (not to mention the numerous walk-ons in several TV shows and made-for-TV movies), Lee's face and kind smile became a hotly anticipated Easter egg for Marvel fans every time a new action epic hit theaters.

During the course of his famed cameos, Lee played nearly every profession imaginable, from a postal worker to a security guard to a World War II military commander to a confused astronaut and even a Hugh Hefner-esque playboy. Every time, his appearance served to bring an internal unification to the movie adaptations of his comic book creations.

Sadly, fans will no longer be seeing the legend popping up at wonderfully unexpected moments in future films. Lee died on Monday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center at the age of 95.

Check out the gallery below for a look back at nearly every one of Lee's film and TV cameos, going all the way back to 1989's The Trial of the Incredible Hulk through every installment in the MCU.

