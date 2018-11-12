Michael B. Jordan is opening up about the loss of Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the actor at a special screening of his upcoming boxing drama, Creed II, at a local multiplex in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, and Jordan -- who recently starred as the acclaimed antagonist Erik Killmonger in Marvel's Black Panther -- reflected on Lee's legacy.

"[I'm] heartbroken, honestly," Jordan said. "[He was] 95 years old, he lived a full life. He made an impact on so many different people, [and] literally changed the face of entertainment in so many different ways."

For the majority of his life, Lee was a writer, editor and publisher Marvel Comics, and co-creator of some of the greatest and most celebrated comic book characters in history, including the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, the X-Men and Black Panther, to name just a few.

Aside from his induction in the Will Eisner Hall of Fame in 1994 and Jack Kirby Hall of Fame in 1995, Lee also received his own star on the Walk of Fame in 2011 and was declared an official Disney Legend during the studio's D23 Expo in 2017. Famously, Lee has had a walk-on cameo in nearly every Marvel movie made, and has been a figurehead for Marvel for generations.

"He showed people how to dream how to escape the problems that they have and their current situations," Jordan reflected. "[He was] so creative, so fun, It's incredible. I feel honored to be apart of one of the last films he got a chance to be a part of."

Lee and long-time creative partner Jack Kirby created Black Panther back in the 1960s, and the comic book legend appeared in the film for one of his famous cameos.

"For him to kind of see that come full circle was awesome and something I'll cherish with me for the rest of my life," Jordan said. "Rest in peace, Stan Lee. We lost a really really good one."

Jordan's upcoming boxing drama, Creed II, the long-awaited sequel to 2015's acclaimed Creed, hits theaters Nov. 21.

