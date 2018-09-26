The stakes are definitely raised in the latest trailer for Creed II.



In it, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) is set to face off against Ivan Drago’s (Dolph Lundgren) son, Viktor (Florian Munteanu), but his coach and mentor Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) has serious doubts about the match.



After all, the elder champ lost his best friend -- Apollo Creed -- to Ivan and attempts to warn Adonis that this might be the match that he isn’t ready for.



“You gotta think real hard about this,” Rocky tells his protege as a clip plays of Adonis with Bianca (Tessa Thompson) and their child. “You got people that need you now.”



Adonis responds, “I’m taking the fight.”



Soon after, the trailer showcases Viktor's rigorous training in Russia, which includes pull-ups, running through desolate snowy streets, doing rope exercises and pounding away at a trainer’s padding.



“That kid was raised in hate,” Rocky later tells Adonis. “He’s dangerous.”



While the film’s first trailer felt like a rousing call to action, this second offering seems to hint at quiet introspection, and even fear on the part of Adonis.

"It was incredible. It's an embarrassment of riches to get to make another one," Thompson told ET of the sequel in June. "And to have so much of the same cast and crew come and join us and to welcome some newcomers... Rocky is a franchise that has been around for 40-plus years and people are still really engaged in it. We're really excited to bring that film and that energy to a new generation. And to build something that is our own."



Check out the full trailer above.



Creed II arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.



