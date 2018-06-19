Michael B. Jordan Is Back in the Ring in 'Creed II' Trailer -- and 'It's More Than Just a Fight'

Adonis Creed is back and he's ready to take on the offspring of one of Rocky Balboa's biggest rivals!

After Michael B. Jordan shared the poster for the upcoming boxing drama, Creed II, on Instagram on Tuesday, the highly anticipated trailer was released. In the two-minute clip, we learn that Adonis (Jordan) is planning to fight Viktor Drago, son of Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago, the villain of Rocky IV who killed Adonis' father, Apollo Creed, in the ring. "This is more than just a fight," Adonis declares while trying to convince Rocky to train him for the big match.

As for the newly released poster, Jordan can be seen shirtless and with his striped boxing shorts and gloves.

"Pride. Legacy. Family. It’s all in the DNA. #creed2 I’m also dropping the trailer tomorrow! 🥊🥊," the 31-year-old actor wrote alongside the one-sheet.

Stallone also shared the same poster, writing, "KNOCKOUT!"

Creed II, directed by Steven Caple Jr. and written by Stallone, comes three years after the Ryan Coogler-directed film hit theaters and sees Adonis' life become a balancing act. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. As he faces an opponent with ties to his family's past, Rocky is there by his side through it all. Together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what's worth fighting for and discover that nothing's more important than family.

Creed II arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.

