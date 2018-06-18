Michael B. Jordan Jokes That Roseanne Barr Should Have Won Best Villain at MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards celebrated the best in cinema and television on Monday, but some special attention was given to one of the year's most talked-about shows -- which isn't even on TV anymore!

Several celebs fired shots at Roseanne Barr during the awards show -- which was taped on Saturday -- following the family sitcom's cancellation by ABC last month after Barr tweeted a racist remark about Barack Obama's former White House adviser, Valerie Jarrett.

Michael B. Jordan took home the award for Best Villian, for his role as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, but thought maybe Barr deserved the honor more than he did.

"I am shocked that I won this award for Best Villain," Jordan quipped. "I thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag."

And Olivia Munn and Zazie Beetz also took a shot while presenting Best Hero to Jordan's Black Panther counterpart, Chadwick Boseman.

"We also want to give a shout-out to our real heroes," Munn said before giving Boseman the award for his role as the titular Black Panther, King T'Challa of Wakanda. The pair called out teachers, activists, fireman and first responders as some examples of real-life heroes, before adding -- in an unaired moment -- "and to that guy who fired Roseanne. That was nice."

For his part, Boseman did choose to honor a real-life hero with his award, giving the trophy to James Shaw Jr., who was lauded for saving lives when he disarmed a gunman at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee, back in April.

Barr has tweeted continuously about the controversy since the show's cancellation in late May. She recently took to Twitter to announce that she was “making restitution for the pain I have caused," as rumors swirled about a potential Roseanne reboot or spinoff without her character.

A source with knowledge of the situation told ET earlier this month that ABC and Roseanne show producers are deep in conversations for a possible reboot. According to the source, the network and show execs are in continued discussions as they work to try and create a spinoff for the show without its leading lady.

Multiple ideas are being discussed behind closed doors, according to the source, and “it is more than likely the entire cast (minus Barr) and crew would return” if an agreement on a reboot can be made. The source says it’s unclear when an announcement will be made, but says the behind-the-scenes conversations “are moving swiftly.”

