Tiffany Haddish Calls Roseanne Barr a 'Racist,' Says Actress Refused to Speak to Her

Tiffany Haddish is calling out Roseanne Barr.

In The Hollywood Reporter's latest issue, the 38-year-old recalls an early aughts run-in with Barr, 65.

"I don't know if you know El Segundo [a coastal California town near LAX], but if you're black and you're driving through El Segundo, you're going to get pulled over," Haddish says. "I used to visit my friend Anna there, and it got to a point where I was calling the police officers by name."

She continues: "One day, we were walking around the neighborhood, and Anna says, 'Oh, Roseanne lives there.' Now, I loved Roseanne, and the next day we walked by, and she was in her yard. I say, 'Hiiii, Roseanne.' She looks at me (makes a disgusted face), and ran in the house. I thought, 'Maybe she don't want to be bothered today.'"

That wasn't the Night School star's last run-in with the comedian, though.

"A week later, we walk by again, and I told Anna — she's Hispanic, but she looks white — she should say hi this time," Haddish says. "So she says, 'Hi, Roseanne,' and Roseanne goes, 'Hey!' I thought, 'Maybe she got to know us.'"

Haddish, who also opens up to THR about when she hit on Leonardo DiCaprio, saw Barr a third time a week later.

"Then I go back, like, a week later, I wave again and say, 'Hi, Roseanne! I love your comedy,' and she (makes the same disgusted face) and turns her head," the Girls Trip star says. "I think, 'F*ck that b*tch.' That was 2000, maybe 2001, so it's not new. She been racist, why'd you all give her a TV show?"

After posting a racist tweet back in May, ABC quickly cancelled the Roseanne revival, which had been the network's No. 1 show.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said in a statement at the time.

Disney-ABC Chairman and CEO Bob Iger commended Dungey for making the right decision in letting Roseanne go. "There was only thing to do here, and that was the right thing," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this month Barr said on Twitter that she's "making restitution for the pain I have caused."

I'm making restitution for the pain I have caused. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 5, 2018

Last week a source with knowledge of the situation told ET that conversations regarding a possible Roseanne reboot "are moving swiftly."

Multiple ideas are being discussed behind closed doors and "it is more than likely the entire cast (minus its leading lady) and crew would return" if an agreement on a reboot can be made, the source noted.

Immediately following the scandal, multiple stars spoke out against Barr. Here's what Whoopi Goldberg had to say:

