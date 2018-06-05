'Roseanne' Spinoff Is 'More Than Likely,' Source Says

The conversations for a Roseanne spinoff are “moving swiftly.”

Ever since ABC canceled the Roseanne Barr-starring sitcom last month, rumors of a potential reboot focused on the other characters began circulating.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells ET that ABC and the show’s producers are deep in conversations for a possible Roseanne reboot. According to the source, the network and show executives continued discussions on Monday as they work to try and create a spinoff for the show without Barr.

Multiple ideas are being discussed behind closed doors and “it is more than likely the entire cast (minus its leading lady) and crew would return” if an agreement on a reboot can be made, the source says. At this point, it’s unclear when an announcement will be made, but the source says the behind-the-scenes conversations “are moving swiftly.”

Roseanne was canceled after Barr posted a racist tweet towards Barack Obama's former White House adviser, Valerie Jarrett. The 65-year-old comedian then apologized for her comments after she received backlash and stated that she would be leaving Twitter.

”I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans," she emphasized in a tweet. "I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me - my joke was in bad taste."

However, her break from Twitter didn't last long, as she was back on social media within a few hours after her show was cut from ABC’s lineup.

"Don't feel sorry for me, guys!!" she said upon her return. "I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet.”

Stars from the show also spoke out against Barr, condemning her for the remarks. For everything you need to know about the ongoing fallout, watch the video below.

