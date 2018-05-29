Roseanne Barr Leaves Twitter, Apologizes After Racially Charged Tweet Sparks Outrage

Roseanne Barr apologized to Valerie Jarrett and "all Americans" on Tuesday, after her tweet about the former Obama White House adviser sparked backlash. In a statement on Tuesday, ABC announced the network is now canceling Roseanne.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement.

On Tuesday morning, the outspoken 65-year-old actress tweeted, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” referring to Jarrett, who is black and was born in Iran. She later deleted the tweet.

"I apologize," Barr wrote. "I am now leaving Twitter."

"I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans," she wrote in another tweet. "I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste."

On Tuesday, comedian Wanda Sykes, who was a consulting producer on the Roseanne reboot, tweeted that she won't be returning to the show, seemingly in response to Barr's tweet.

Actress Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene and is also an executive producer on the show, also tweeted about the controversy, and said she was deeply disappointed in her co-star.

"Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show," Gilbert wrote. "I am disappointed in her actions to say the least."

"This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member," she added.

Danny Zuker, a writer on the original Roseanne, who is now an executive producer and writer on Modern Family, also denounced the reboot.

"I wrote on the original 'Roseanne' where we used to denounce nativism, racism & homophobia," Zuker wrote. "Nauseating to see what she's become. Looking forward to continue not watching this show."

On Sunday night, Barr also tweeted about Chelsea Clinton and liberal billionaire George Soros, to which Clinton replied. Since the Twitter rant, some have criticized ABC -- the networks that airs the Roseanne reboot -- for "turning a blind eye" to Barr's controversial social media comments. ET has reached out to ABC for comment.

Sykes' Roseanne departure isn't the only major exit the show -- which is a major ratings hit and had already been renewed for a second season -- has recently had. Earlier this month, it was announced Whitney Cummings will not be returning as co-showrunner. In a Twitter statement, Cummings said her departure was due to due to work commitments and her tour schedule.

ET recently spoke to Barr and her co-star, Laurie Metcalf, when Barr promised to go hard to get "big stars" on the revival's second season. Watch below:

