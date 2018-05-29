Roseanne Barr Apologizes to Valerie Jarrett, 'Roseanne' Cast and Crew After Show's Cancellation

Roseanne Barr returned to Twitter on Tuesday evening to apologize yet again.

Several hours after announcing that she was leaving the social media platform, Barr penned an apology to the cast and crew of her now-canceled ABC sitcom for costing them their jobs.

"Don't feel sorry for me, guys!!," the 65-year-old actress and outspoken conservative wrote. "I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet."

Barr also promoted her upcoming appearance on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, on Friday, where she is expected to open up about her show's cancellation.

Barr's sitcom, Roseanne, was cancelled on Tuesday in the wake of massive backlash the actress received for a racist tweet she posted about Barack Obama's former White House adviser, Valerie Jarrett, earlier in the morning.

"Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj," Barr wrote in a since-deleted tweet, referring to Jarrett, who is black and was born in Iran.

Shortly after her Tuesday evening apology to the cast and crew, Barr tweeted at Jarrett directly, writing, "I want to apologize to you. I am very sorry to have hurt you. I hope you can accept this sincere apology!" In yet another tweet, Barr added, "@ValerieJarrett i don't know if u saw it, but I wanted2 apologize to u 4 hurting and upsetting u with an insensitive & tasteless tweet. I am truly sorry-my whole life has been about fighting racism. I made a terrible mistake wh caused hundreds of ppl 2 lose their jobs. so sorry!"

"hey guys, don't defend me, it's sweet of you 2 try, but...losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more," Barr added in another tweet Tuesday night.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said in a statement later in the day, "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

ABC removed all references to the revival series on its press site and Viacom has pulled all re-runs of the sitcom's entire run from all of its channels.

After the initial flood of controversy, Barr took to Twitter to take back her remarks, writing, "I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter."

Minutes later, she added, "I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste."

She also retweeted her full mea culpa later in the evening.

