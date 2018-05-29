'Roseanne' Reruns Pulled From Viacom Cable Channels After Racist Tweet

More bad news for the Roseanne team.

In the wake of the show's cancellation after a racist tweet by its namesake star, Roseanne Barr, Variety reports that episodes from Roseanne's original nine-season run will be pulled from Viacom cable channels starting Wednesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Roseanne show listings and information had already been removed from the websites of Viacom-owned channels, including Paramount Network, CMT and TV Land.

The move by Viacom compounds problems for Barr. Earlier in the day, ABC abruptly canceled its current revival of Roseanne and her agency, ICM, dropped her from representation, after the controversial comedian made a racist comment on Twitter about former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Barr, 65, described Jarrett, a black woman born in Iran, as the child of the "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes."

The backlash was swift, with many celebrities and those associated with the Roseanne revival rushing to condemn the comment, including Michael Fishman, who played Barr's onscreen son and called her words "reprehensible and intolerable."

"My character was designed to represent the inclusive nature of my views. To represent portions of society often marginalized," he wrote in a statement on Twitter. "In this moment it is important to be clear. We must stand-up against; bias, hatred, bigotry, and ignorance to make society a better place for all."

