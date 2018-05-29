Roseanne Barr Dropped by Agents Amid Racist Tweet Fallout

The fallout continues for Roseanne Barr.

On the heels of a racist tweet from the Roseanne star, ET has learned that Barr's agency, ICM, has dropped her from representation.

A note was circulated to employees of the talent agency on Tuesday, notifying them of the termination.

"We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning," the note began. "What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client."

The move follows ABC's abrupt cancellation of Roseanne, prompted by Barr's racist tweet earlier in the day, referring to former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, who is black and was born in Iran. “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” the 65-year-old actress wrote.

The backlash from fans and co-workers was immediate, with Wanda Sykes -- a consulting producer on the show -- announcing she would be leaving. "I will not be returning to @RoseanneABC," Sykes wrote on Twitter.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey announced Roseanne's cancellation in a statement calling Barr's language "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values."

The controversial comedian deleted the tweet and apologized to Jarrett and "to all Americans," and announced she would be leaving Twitter.

"I apologize," Barr wrote. "I am now leaving Twitter."

"I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste."

