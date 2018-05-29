'Roseanne' Canceled: Ava DuVernay, Debra Messing and More Stars React
The highly rated Roseanne reboot was canceled on Tuesday, after the sitcom's star, Roseanne Barr, posted a racially charged tweet targeting former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.
On Tuesday morning, the outspoken 65-year-old actress tweeted, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” referring to Jarrett, who is black and was born in Iran. She later deleted the tweet.
Barr eventually apologized for the tweet and said she was leaving Twitter, though the damage had been done. ABC announced in a statement that they were canceling the show.
"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement.
A Roseanne production source tells ET that people who worked on the show are “horrified” by Barr's racist comment, adding that perhaps the reboot “wasn’t meant to be.”
“We can’t believe Roseanne put the entire crew in jeopardy,” the source says.
Since the stunning cancellation, celebrities have weighed in on the decision, including Shonda Rhimes, who's had multiple hit shows on ABC, including Grey's Anatomy and Scandal.
Read on for more celeb reactions:
Prior to the big news on Tuesday, Roseanne had already been renewed for a second season, which she spoke to ET about. Watch below:
RELATED CONTENT:
'Roseanne' Canceled by ABC After Roseanne Barr's Racist Tweet
Roseanne Barr Leaves Twitter, Apologizes After Racially Charged Tweet Sparks Outrage
'Roseanne' Finale: Roseanne and Dan Get Their Prayers Answered With the Flood of a Lifetime