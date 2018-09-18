"So, you're not from around here...?"

The MCU formally introduces its mightiest hero, Carol Danvers, in the action-packed first trailer for Captain Marvel. Brie Larson stars as an Air Force pilot imbued with alien superpowers who finds herself caught in a galactic war between Jude Law's Kree and Ben Mendelsohn's villainous Skrulls.

Captain Marvel was teased in the end-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War, when Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury paged her a distress signal, but Captain Marvel is set in the '90s, long before Tony Stark would ever suit up as Iron Man, and features a de-aged Jackson and a Nick Fury without an eye patch.

Watch the trailer now:

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississipi Grind), the movie also stars Hounsou and Lee Pace, reprising their roles from Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as Clark Gregg, Lashana Lynch, Crazy Rich Asians' Gemma Chan and Annette Bening.

Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel soars into theaters on March 8, 2019.

