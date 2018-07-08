Brie Larson Wraps Filming on 'Captain Marvel' -- How She Marked the Occasion!

And that's a wrap! Brie Larson took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that filming on Captain Marvel has come to an end.

Larson shared the news with snapshot of the film's clapperboard.

In the photo, which the 28-year-old Oscar winner posted without a caption, the clapperboard -- which appears to be signed by most of the cast and crew -- rests on a calendar with the days marked off up until July 6, which is circled and the words "last day" are written below.

Under July 7, the word "Home" is written in red, while "Freedom" is written below the dates for July 8 through 13, one letter per day.

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Jul 8, 2018 at 1:35pm PDT

Clearly, Larson was very excited about getting to have some time off after a hectic, big-budget production schedule.

In the film, Larson stars as Carol Danvers, a U.S. Air Force pilot who gains immeasurable superhuman powers after an accident leads to her DNA mixing with that of an alien being, thus become the eponymous Captain Marvel.

The movie is set in the 1990s, meaning it predates almost everything fans have seen in all the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, except for some key flashbacks scattered throughout the 20 films.

Given its setting, fans will also get to see Samuel L. Jackson reprise his role as Nick Fury, however without his signature eye-patch, as the movie takes place before he suffered whatever injury caused the damage.

Captain Marvel is slated for release on March 8, 2019. Larson's iconic character is also expected to play a role in the fourth Avengers film -- which will take place after the catastrophic events of Infinity War -- when it hits theaters May 3, 2019.

Last July, Larson spoke with ET about playing the iconic superhero -- and about being the first standalone female hero in the MCU. During the interview, she opened up about wanting to make sure she gets everything about the character right.

"I mean, I feel pressure in that it's a character that people love and are inspired by and I see that, and so I want to do right by that," Larson said. "And I want people to feel like their character is honored."

However, she was adamant that there should be no stigma or concern about being the star of the Marvel franchise's first female-led blockbuster.

"Why is there pressure? I don't understand why there's pressure put on women as if it's the most shocking concept ever that a woman can open a movie -- it's like, it's kind of a tired concept," Larson said, "We've proven it for a long time, so I don't put pressure on in that way at all."

Check out the video below to hear more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Brie Larson Shares Her Incredible Workouts for 'Captain Marvel' -- Watch!

Brie Larson's 'Captain Marvel' Costume Has Fans Freaking Out -- Here's Why!

EXCLUSIVE: Brie Larson & Samuel L. Jackson Dish on 'Captain Marvel': 'It's a Character That People Love'

Related Gallery