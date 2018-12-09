Jake Gyllenhaal’s Spidey envy continues!



On Saturday, the leading man and his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon attended Comic-Con in Sao Paulo, Brazil where they were greeted by huge crowds. Afterward, the 22-year-old shared a video in his Instagram Story thanking fans for their support while making his way around a hotel room. Ultimately, he arrived in front of the bathroom where Gyllenhaal could be seen pretending to shoot webbing like the superhero while looking in the mirror.



“Jake, what are you doing?” Holland asks with a chuckle.



“Just drying my hands,” the fellow actor responds uncomfortably as he exits the bathroom.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time that Gyllenhaal has playfully expressed resentment for not landing the role of the web-slinging superhero.



Last Wednesday, he created an Instagram account and kicked things off with a video of himself pretending to get irate while looking at a Spider-Man comic.



“I just realized I’m not playing Spider-Man,” he captioned the video.

Nonetheless, the clip did slyly confirm that he’s going to be playing the villain in the upcoming Sony film. The comic he’s holding in the clip is titled, “The Return of the Man Called Mysterio.”



Back in May, The Hollywood Reporter claimed Gyllenhaal was in talks to play the mysterious baddie. Then, in the fal,l videos and photos surfaced of the acclaimed actor sporting a colorful suit that definitely resembles Mysterio’s look while on location in the Czech Republic.



The upcoming film takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, where it’s safe to assume that Spider-Man will return from the grave after the super team somehow alters time to undo Thanos’ decimation of the galaxy’s population by half.



It’s also safe to bet Captain Marvel will play an integral part in this heady mission, considering Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) paged her at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

Endgame, which revealed its title and unveiled its first trailer on Friday, teases how Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and the other remaining members of the team are coping with the loss of their friends and loved ones at the hands of Thanos, while also teasing how they might bring them all back.



