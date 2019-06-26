Jake Gyllenhaal is an Oscar nominated actor, a Broadway performer, a bonafide A-list movie star, and he says he owes a lot of it to his older sister.

The handsome leading man walked the red carpet at the world premiere of his new film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday.

The new movie is expected to serve as something of an origin story for Gyllenhaal's character, the aptly named Mysterio, and Gyllenhaal opened to ET's Keltie Knight about his own origin story.

When asked about what inspired him to become an actor in the first place, the 38-year-old star credited his 41-year-old sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal.

"Ever since I saw my sister act… I saw her on stage and thought, 'That looks like a whole lot of fun," Gyllenhaal reflected. "Then I tried my hand at it and it felt really natural. It felt really right and I enjoyed it so much."

"I think I was about six or seven years old," Gyllenhaal added. "And then it's just been like that forever."

With his new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gyllenhaal got a chance to work with 23-year-old Tom Holland, and the star recently opened up about the experience while chatting with ET during a promotional tour.

"I mean, one of the first scenes I did in the movie, I'm laying on the ground at the end of this battle, and he's supposed to enter. That's how it was written, but instead when I got to set, there's a trampoline on set and the dude jumps on the trampoline, does two backflips and lands on his hands and feet like Spider-Man, and then starts the scene," Gyllenhaal recalled.

"I was like, what's going on? I couldn't conceive of that kind of physicality in an actor," he continued. "He's incredible, like, the physical stuff he does is incredible."

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2.

