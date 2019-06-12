When it comes to a job reference, it's hard to beat the God of Thunder.

ET caught up with Chris Hemsworth on Tuesday at the premiere of Men in Black: Internationalwhere he said that he played a small part in Avengers: Endgame co-star Tom Holland landing the role of Spider-Man.

"I mean, look, we worked on In the Heart of the Sea together, obviously, then through Avengers and as they were casting him for Spider-Man, I did what I could do and made a call and said he's one of the most talented people I've worked with and has such a big heart and appreciation," Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel superhero films, gushed on the red carpet. "I don't know, we have a great friendship, it's a good mutual respect."

The pair interviewed each other in a hilarious new clip to promote both MIB and Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home, which opens next month. When the younger actor posted the video last week, he captioned it, "Cross promo with This Hero. So much fun dude."

While on the red carpet Tuesday, Hemsworth was told that Holland had dropped the glowing compliment, to which he responded, "Aw, did he? Well, he's my hero in life."

The 35-year-old also admitted that he had not seen Men in Black: International in its entirety yet, making the premiere extra special.

"I'm gonna watch the movie. This will be the first time. I've seen it in various stages and I've been so impressed and so excited," he said. "So to now see it with every little piece kind of polished and finished and all the special effects… it's pretty damn exciting and also to be here in New York City it's one of my favorite places in the world."

Hemsworth was joined at the premiere by his wife, Elsa Pataky, who chose a stunning white suit for the occasion while the leading man opted for a black Dolce & Gabbana suit featuring an ornate design. He told ET that his spouse's support means "everything" to him.

"It's all about the friendship first and that sense of adventure," he explained. "She became an actress, I became an actor, to travel the world and have experiences like this and to have such wonderful support for one another."

Men in Black: International heads to theaters on Friday, June 14.

