Men In Blackcontinues with another chapter this summer, but this time, it's Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson at the helm.

The duo -- who previously worked together on Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame -- are teaming up again to take on another franchise. Hemsworth and Thompson star as Agent H and Agent M in Men In Black: International, which will hit theaters seven years after Men In Black 3, starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. Only ET has a first look behind the scenes of the new installment.

"I was certainly a fan myself," Hemsworth says of continuing the franchise, which made more than $1.6 billion dollars between the first three movies. "There's such an excitement about what this next chapter could be."

Men In Black: International takes place in the same universe as the previous films -- and the 35-year-old actor definitely felt like part of the team.

"When you put the glasses on, and you have the whole suit and it all comes together, we looked at each other and thought, 'This is pretty cool,'" he confesses -- though noted that Thompson's Agent M isn't always on the same page as his Agent H.

"She definitely has her reservations about him," he dishes. "His approach to things definitely bothers her."

"The first time she sees him is very, very funny... And then we can't seem to get rid of each other," Thompson teases with a laugh.

The actress, also 35, couldn't be more excited to share the screen with Hemsworth again. "He's so gifted at comedy. He's so fun to play with. He doesn't miss a beat, in terms of improv-ing," she raves. "He's a dream. He's just a dream to work with."

Men In Black: International hits theaters June 14.

