Men In Black is going international!

After much anticipation, Chris Hemsworth revealed the first official trailer for the all-new movie he's been working on, and needless to say, it's just as epic as we expected.

Titled Men In Black International, the F. Gary Gray-directed film also stars Tessa Thompson, Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson, and will hit theaters June 2019.

"You thought MIB started in NYC?" Hemsworth caption the action-packed trailer. "Guess again, there’s a whole international branch. The world is bigger than you thought!! In cinemas June 2019. #MIBInternational @MenInBlack."

Hemsworth revealed back in October that he had wrapped filming on the project. At the time, fans knew it was going to be a reboot of the original 1997 Men In Black, starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, but the title and plot had yet to be revealed.

"That’s a wrap on MIB for me!!" the 35-year-old Australian actor captioned a behind-the-scenes pic from set. “From London to Morocco to Italy and NYC. Thank you to all the fantastic cast and crew who took part on this epic journey and our director F. Gary Gray, cheers for the fun times, big laughs and solid memories. Can’t wait to show what we’ve put together. see you all soon."

