Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson certainly look the part!

The co-stars took to Instagram on Thursday to share first-look pics of themselves in character on the set of their new film, Men in Black. Hemsworth, 35, and Thompson, 34, both shared black-and-white photos of themselves sporting uniforms nearly identical to the ones Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones wore in the first three Men in Black films.

The two couldn't help but make a few silly faces as they posed it up for the camera. "#MIB #PIB #HIB #MWIB #legendsinblack #revengers4life @tessamaethompson," Hemsworth wrote alongside his pic, while Thompson captioned her post, "☯️ #MIB @chrishemsworth."

Hemsworth also shared a video of himself goofing off on set on Friday. "I do all my own stunts," he captioned a video of himself spinning around.

This isn't the first time Thompson and Hemsworth have worked together. In 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, Thompson played Valkyrie to Hemworth's titular God of Thunder. Plot details for the pair's Men in Black film are unknown, though reportedly, Hemsworth is playing Agent H while Thompson is portraying Agent M.

The film also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani and Rafe Spall. Men in Black is set to release in June 2019.

