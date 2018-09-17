There's just no competing with Chris Hemsworth.

Dakota Johnson covers the October issue of Vogue Australia, and in the accompanying interview, she can't help but give some props to her Australian co-star in the new movie, Bad Times at the El Royale. The 28-year-old actress has a lot of admiration for Hemsworth's sculpted physique -- which is exactly why she joked that he shouldn't have been cast in the movie.

“Oh my god. It’s such a distraction,” Johnson says. “I was like, guys, you’ve made a huge mistake getting him to do this, because everyone is going to forget everything that happened [in the film] until this point. Chris is going to come onto the screen, and his body is outrageous, it’s unbelievable, like a crazy, crazy thing to look at, and his shirt’s completely unbuttoned."

"No one on set could pay attention to anything else: it was so shocking, not in a sexual way at all, just, like, scientifically, how is it possible to look like that? Crazy! Then he would eat a bowl of Smarties and you’re like: ‘You’re an a**hole, f**k you!’" she hilariously continues. "I don’t eat anything sweet: I eat green things for three months in order to fit into a pair of jeans. And he eats whatever the f**k he wants and looks like he was literally chiseled out of marble -- it’s insane.”

Hemsworth's rock-hard abs aren't the only thing Johnson can't get enough of. “He is really funny, sweet and wonderful and a great actor, so I’m glad you guys love him, because he’s a real gem," she adds.

During a recent interview with ET, Johnson and her other Bad Times at the El Royale co-star, Jon Hamm, couldn't stop gushing over Hemsworths' bod.

"Shirtless Hemsworth is everybody's first choice," Hamm said of which of his co-stars he would want as an ally in the movie's mysterious hotel.

"Everyone wanted him to take his shirt off and everyone was like, 'Please keep it on. Please keep it on.' I'm like, 'I'm wet! I've been rained on for three days. Can I take my shirt off?!' They're like, 'Then let us clear the set. You can do that on your own time,'" Hamm joked.

