Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are sporting matching ink.

Johnson attended the Suspiria photocall at the 75th Venice Film Festival in Italy this past Saturday, looking gorgeous in a white lace Christian Dior dress. The sleeveless design allowed her faint tattoo of an infinity symbol with two x's to be seen just above her left elbow.

Interestingly enough, her boyfriend, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, also has an identical infinity symbol tattoo with two x's -- located on his right forearm -- which was visible when he attended a private party in Los Angeles last Thursday.

Let's take a closer look:

A source previously told ET that Johnson, 28, and Martin, 41, have been dating since last October. "His friends already love her and see how happy she makes him," a source told ET at the time.

The two have kept their relationship incredibly private, although in July, they were spotted by fans cuddling at a Radiohead concert.

It appears it's all love when it comes to Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. The 45-year-old actress and her fiance, Brad Falchuk, attended Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday party in February, which Johnson and Martin also attended.

